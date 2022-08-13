Bronx subway worker brutally attacked while helping two straphangers getting harassed

A subway worker was brutally attacked while trying to help two straphangers who were getting harassed. CeFaan Kim has the story.

PELHAM BAY PARK, The Bronx (WABC) -- A subway worker was brutally attacked while trying to help two straphangers who were getting harassed.

Anthony Nelson is hospitalized with a broken nose and a broken collarbone - he was working on what was supposed to be his day off on Thursday at the Pelham Bay Park section. A rider notified Nelson around 9 a.m. that a man was outside the station harassing others.

Nelson walked outside to get a description of the suspect for police, but as he walked away, investigators say the suspect punched Nelson in the face.

Despite being beaten and bruised, Nelson and another man held the assailant until police arrived.

"My son got honored at the Knicks game - he dedicated his life to the New York City Transit Authority," said the victim's mother, Lisa Nelson.

Mayor Eric Adams visited Nelson tonight at Jacobi Medical Center, where he is undergoing surgery. Nelson may also need a second surgery on Monday.

"Dealing with people who are experiencing either criminal behavior or mental health illnesses. Those are the individuals we just focus on and make sure to keep our city safe," said Adams.

Police arrested Alexander Wright, 49, from Manhattan. He was charged with assault and harassment. Police sources say he has 42 prior arrests.

In a statement, the NYC Transit President says, "Any assault on a transit worker is outrageous and unacceptable. We've said it before, if you commit a crime in the transit system, you will be caught and face justice."

ALSO READ | Illegal pool with 60 tons of water discovered on rooftop in Williamsburg

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.