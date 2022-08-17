Police searching for 2 men who open fired on Far Rockaway street killing 1

Two men fired several shots on a street in Far Rockaway Monday around 5:00p.m. One shot struck Jabeon Bivins in the head, who died at the scene

FAR ROCKAWAYS, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for two suspects who open fired on a crowded street in Queens killing one person.

The two men fired several shots on Redfern Avenue in Far Rockaway Monday around 5:00p.m.

Innocent bystanders can be seen running for cover.

One shot struck 24-year-old Jabeon Bivins in the head, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Video shows the suspects running off after the deadly shooting.

The suspects were wearing a white and a red hooded sweatshirt, according to police description.

Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspects.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). All calls will be kept anonymous.

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577.

Submit a News Tip