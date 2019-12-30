Monsey Hanukkah stabbing: What we know about the suspect

Grafton Thomas, 37, of Greenwood Lake, initially fled the scene but was later taken into custody in Harlem with the help of license plate readers.
NYPD officers who stopped him said there was blood on his clothes, which also smelled of bleach.
See the moment police made the arrest:
He appeared in court, walking in with his head down while wearing a white plastic jumpsuit, and pleaded not guilty.
His family released a statement talking about his mental illness, but they said he was raised to embrace tolerance.
"Grafton Thomas has a long history of mental illness and hospitalizations," the statement read. "He has no history of like violent acts and no convictions for any crime. He has no known history of anti-Semitism and was raised in a home which embraced and respected all religions and races. He is not a member of any hate groups. We believe the actions of which he is accused, if committed by him, tragically reflect profound mental illness. Finally, we express our deepest concern and prayers for those injured physically and otherwise deeply affected by the events of Saturday night...We thank those who rendered medical attention to each of those injured."
Bail was set at $5 million, and Thomas remains jailed.
Thomas' criminal history includes an arrest for assaulting a police horse, according to an official briefed on the investigation who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. A lawyer representing Thomas at the arraignment said he had no convictions.
The Greenwood Lake street where Thomas lived with his mother, about 20 miles from Monsey, was blocked with police tape Sunday as FBI agents and police officers carried items from their home.
The district attorney said Thomas has no ties to the home he entered or the individuals he attacked inside. One victim remains in critical condition with a skull fracture.
Authorities have not provided a motive for the attack, but Governor Andrew Cuomo called it domestic terrorism and said it is an example of larger problems.
"This is an intolerant time in our country," he said. "We see anger, we see hatred exploding...It is an American cancer."
Monsey, near the New Jersey state line about 35 miles north of New York City, is one of several Hudson Valley communities that has seen a rising population of Hasidic Jews in recent years.
(Information from the Associated Press was used in this report)
