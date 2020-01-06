Society

Man who tried to stop Monsey attack receives high honor

By Eyewitness News
MONSEY, New York (WABC) -- The man who tried to stop the Monsey attacker during Hanukkah received the highest honor the Senate can bestow.

On Sunday, Josef Gluck accepted the New York State Senate Liberty Medal from Senator David Carlucci.

During the stabbing and slashing inside a rabbi's home on December 28th, Gluck used a coffee table, the heaviest item he could find, to throw at the machete-wielding attacker.

He also took note of the attacker's license plate, which ultimately led to an arrest.

