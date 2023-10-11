Bruce Willis '80s breakout series 'Moonlighting' finally hits streaming, debuting on Hulu

Moonlighters, rejoice!

For the first-time ever, ABC's popular '80s detective dramedy series "Moonlighting" makes its streaming debut, arriving on Hulu.

The beloved program, which ran from 1985 through 1989, famously starred Cybill Shepherd as Maddie Hayes, a former fashion model who ends up running the Blue Moon Detective Agency, where employees like a then-unknown Bruce Willis, who plays David Addison, entice her to keep the business going.

"Moonlighting" was a ratings success during its five-year run, pulling in 41 Primetime Emmy nominations and winning six. In his breakout role, Willis snagged an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in 1987. As a testament to their radiant on-screen chemistry, Shepherd and Willis were also honored by Hollywood Radio and Television Society as broadcasting's man and woman of the year in 1987.

In addition to Shepherd and Willis, the series also starred Allyce Beasley, Curtis Armstrong and Jack Blessing. The guest stars only further added to the star power, boasting names such as Whoopi Goldberg, John Goodman, Mark Harmon, Peter Bogdanovich and Demi Moore.

All five seasons of "Moonlighting" are currently streaming on Hulu.

The shows arrival comes after Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, which is a progressive brain condition.

Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, took to social media on Tuesday to celebrate the digital arrival of "Moonlighting."

"What happy news this is," Heming Willis wrote in the caption of a repost of a photo of her husband and Shepherd in character. "You bet our family will be watching tomorrow @hulu David Addison and Maddie Hayes forever."

"Moonlighting" is currently streaming on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.