Video shows moose on the loose in Connecticut parking lot

Officials estimate there are only about 100 moose in all of Connecticut.

DANBURY, Connecticut (WABC) -- Cellphone video captured a rare sighting: a moose running across a parking lot in Connecticut.

The animal was seen running next to parked cars outside a movie theater in Danbury last weekend.

Another video from a doorbell camera shows what could be the same moose or a similar one roaming around the city.

State environmental officials are asking drivers to be on the lookout after recent sightings across the state.

They estimate there are only about 100 moose in all of Connecticut.

ALSO READ | Guinea pig crisis: NYC shelters overwhelmed with pandemic pet purchases

----------

* More Connecticut news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.