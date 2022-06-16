2 people on moped snatch woman's purse in Sunset Park, Brooklyn

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11959387" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> As more local pools and parks are re-opening from pandemic shutdowns, the American Academy of Pediatrics is urging families to provide swim lessons.

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A woman in Sunset Park had her person stolen by two people riding a moped Sunday night.The woman was walking near 57th Street and 8th Avenue around 11:20 p.m. when two people riding a moped approached her from behind.That's when one of the suspects pulled her purse off of her shoulder and sent her face-first to the sidewalk.The woman was transported to Maimonides Medical Center for injuries to her face and right hand.The two suspects fled with the purse which had the woman's cellphone and about $700.Police are still searching for the suspects and no arrests have been made.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.All calls are strictly confidential.----------