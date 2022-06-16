2 people on moped snatch woman's purse in Sunset Park, Brooklyn

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A woman in Sunset Park had her person stolen by two people riding a moped Sunday night.

The woman was walking near 57th Street and 8th Avenue around 11:20 p.m. when two people riding a moped approached her from behind.



That's when one of the suspects pulled her purse off of her shoulder and sent her face-first to the sidewalk.

The woman was transported to Maimonides Medical Center for injuries to her face and right hand.

The two suspects fled with the purse which had the woman's cellphone and about $700.

Police are still searching for the suspects and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

ALSO READ | Experts urge swim lessons, water safety to prevent child drownings
EMBED More News Videos

As more local pools and parks are re-opening from pandemic shutdowns, the American Academy of Pediatrics is urging families to provide swim lessons.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sunset parkbrooklynnew york citytheftpurse snatching
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Nearly 6,000 weapons seized from NYC schools this year
Dr. Anthony Fauci tests positive for COVID
Fed attacks inflation with its largest rate hike since 1994
Blood drive held in honor of young boy's 1st birthday on Staten Island
Arrest made after driver goes on racist rant, attempts to stab officer
Teen dives into bay, rescues classmate who had driven into water
UPS tests tiny battery-powered cycles in NYC
Show More
AccuWeather: Bookend showers
Bodies of 2 drowning victims recovered from NJ lake
Advocates mark 10th anniversary of DACA with call for solution
John Hinckley Jr. freed from court oversight after decades
Yonkers police bust alleged gang members in drug sweep
More TOP STORIES News