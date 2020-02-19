22-year-old mother arrested after newborn's body found in wooded area in New York town

PORT JERVIS, New York (WABC) -- A 22-year-old woman is under arrest after a newborn baby was found dead along a walking path in a wooded area in Orange County, New York, last year, authorities announced Wednesday.

Nicole Layman, of Port Jervis, is charged with murder after she allegedly gave birth to a daughter and abandoned her by a vacant lot on November 12, 2019.

The girl's body was discovered alongside Hornbeck Avenue and Brooklyn Street in Port Jervis around 10:30 p.m.

Authorities believe the baby had just been born because the umbilical cord was still attached.

