Newborn found dead along walking path in wooded area of Port Jervis, NY

PORT JERVIS, New York (WABC) -- Authorities are investigating after a newborn baby was found dead along a walking path in a wooded area in Port Jervis.

Police received a call late Tuesday night about the discovery alongside Hornbeck Avenue and Brooklyn Street around 10:30 p.m.

Port Jervis police believe the baby had just been born because the umbilical cord was still attached.

Detectives have identified and interviewed the mother of the infant but her name has not yet been released as the investigation continues.

Neighbors said they heard police outside during the investigation later that night.

"We were right next door - we could have taken the baby. Just wrap it up and leave it on our doorstep, we would have taken care of it. It's sad," neighbor Luis Tarrats said Wednesday.

State police are assisting in the investigation by sending a forensics team.

An autopsy is being performed by the Office of the Orange County Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Port Jervis Police Department at 845-856-5101.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
port jervisorange countychild deathbabyinvestigation
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Search underway in connection to missing 25-year-old NJ woman
Impeachment hearing witness says Trump pushed for Biden probe
Beloved NJ high school coach retires after 50 years
New York names facilities that treated deadly superbug
Puppy named Narwhal born with tail on his head
State to trap turkeys ruffling feathers in NJ neighborhood
NY bishop who investigated sex abuse accused of sex abuse
Show More
Mom of slain teen 'Junior' pushes for panic buttons in bodegas
6 dogs left outside in freezing temps rescued on Long Island
Venice, Italy flooded by highest tide in 50 years
Employees accused of abusing disabled adults in their care
Video: Robber sends woman crashing down escalator at mall
More TOP STORIES News