Mother drowns trying to rescue her 3 children from water at Jersey Shore

NORTH WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A woman from Berks County, Pennsylvania, drowned trying to rescue her three children from the waters off the Jersey Shore, officials said.

Fire, police and rescue units were deployed to the 18th Street Beach at 3 p.m. Tuesday after a 911 call reporting four swimmers in distress.

According to the North Wildwood Fire Department, the swimmers were a family of four from Wernersville on vacation.

Officials said crews were able to rescue two boys, ages 8 and 10, and a 19-year-old woman.

ALSO READ | Horseshoe crabs play key role in race for COVID-19 vaccine

Emergency responders found the fourth victim, a 49-year-old woman, face down about 150 yards off the shoreline.

The fire department said the woman was the mother of the three children and was attempting to rescue them from the water.

Emergency responders started life-saving measures on the woman and she was taken to Cape Regional Medical Center.

The 49-year-old victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.

The victim's name is being withheld at this time, officials said.

ALSO READ | Woman killed when bullet goes through window of Queens home, teen son finds body
EMBED More News Videos

Naveen Dhaliwal has the latests on a mother of three who was killed when a bullet went through her apartment window and struck her in the neck.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cape may countybeachesdrowningjersey shoreswimming
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
10 NYC neighborhoods seeing spike in cases, non-mask fines enforced
Video: Woman tears down poster outside NYC synagogue
Woman shot in leg while walking on sidewalk in NYC, police say
Who won the debate and what comes next?
5-year-old sends Baby Yoda to help crews with wildfires
Trusted handyman arrested, accused of planting camera in bathroom
Debate changes coming after chaotic 1st night, commission says
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny and comfortable
Horseshoe crabs play key role in race for COVID-19 vaccine
Trump to far-right extremists: 'Stand back and stand by'
Teen becomes 'superhero' to help homeless
Dog rescued from CA wildfire rides co-pilot with firefighters
More TOP STORIES News