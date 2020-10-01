Mother drowns trying to rescue her 3 children from water at Jersey Shore

Fire, police and rescue units were deployed to the 18th Street Beach at 3 p.m. Tuesday after a 911 call reporting four swimmers in distress.
According to the North Wildwood Fire Department, the swimmers were a family of four from Wernersville on vacation.
Officials said crews were able to rescue two boys, ages 8 and 10, and a 19-year-old woman.
ALSO READ | Horseshoe crabs play key role in race for COVID-19 vaccine
Emergency responders found the fourth victim, a 49-year-old woman, face down about 150 yards off the shoreline.
The fire department said the woman was the mother of the three children and was attempting to rescue them from the water.
Emergency responders started life-saving measures on the woman and she was taken to Cape Regional Medical Center.
The 49-year-old victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
The incident remains under investigation.
The victim's name is being withheld at this time, officials said.
ALSO READ | Woman killed when bullet goes through window of Queens home, teen son finds body
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip