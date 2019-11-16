Mother of boy who died falling out Bronx window donates son's organs

SOUNDVIEW, The Bronx (WABC) -- A vigil was held in the Bronx to remember a 7-year-old boy who died after falling out a window.For Kingston 'King' Spencer's mother, Rossey Mancebo, there was also a bit of solace in the most painful moment of her life. When doctors told her that her son didn't make it, she made the most heart-wrenching decision - she chose to give Kingston's organs to those in need, so they can live."My baby came to serve in the grace of the almighty," said Mancebo.Mancebo is trying to be strong, but inside she is crumbling."It was the same loving soul every morning - wake me up if I wasn't up, and reassure me that everything was going to be okay," she said.Some knew Kingston, others didn't, but they all came together with candles and balloons to remember the 7-year-old with Down syndrome."He's going to be remembered as a sweet, kind understanding little boy," said neighbor Diane Scott.It was last Saturday when Kingston, left unattended for a moment in a room in his ninth floor apartment in the Bronx, removed a cardboard window covering and fell out at the Bronx River Houses on Harrod Ave - now informally named 'King's Way.'Kingston died on Wednesday."My heart is broken into pieces I can't imagine," said family friend Wilde Crispin.Mancebo's decision to donate her son's organs helped save five other lives."It's not the right thing to do, it's also the godly thing to do," she said, "I felt other kids and other families would highly benefit from this gift."It was a gift left behind by a young soul taken too soon.----------