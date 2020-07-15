Mother pushing stroller brutally stabbed on Bronx sidewalk by ex, police say

KINGSBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- There is disturbing video of a man attacking the mother of his child in the Bronx.Police say the 21-year-old woman was walking with her ex-boyfriend, while pushing their infant son in a stroller.During an argument, 25-year-old Carlos Gonzalez allegedly placed the woman in a choke hold, dragged her to the ground and stabbed her several times before running away.This happened Tuesday at around 7:11 p.m. on Sedgwick Avenue in Kingsbridge.Gonzalez is still on the loose.He is described as having a medium complexion, approximately 5'10" tall, brown eyes, weighing 140 lbs., with a thin build and long black hair in braids. He was last seen wearing yellow shorts, a white t-shirt, white sneakers and carrying a black bag.The woman and the child were hospitalized and are expected to survive.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------