Mother pushing stroller brutally stabbed on Bronx sidewalk by ex, police say

By Eyewitness News
KINGSBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- There is disturbing video of a man attacking the mother of his child in the Bronx.

Police say the 21-year-old woman was walking with her ex-boyfriend, while pushing their infant son in a stroller.

During an argument, 25-year-old Carlos Gonzalez allegedly placed the woman in a choke hold, dragged her to the ground and stabbed her several times before running away.

This happened Tuesday at around 7:11 p.m. on Sedgwick Avenue in Kingsbridge.

Gonzalez is still on the loose.

He is described as having a medium complexion, approximately 5'10" tall, brown eyes, weighing 140 lbs., with a thin build and long black hair in braids. He was last seen wearing yellow shorts, a white t-shirt, white sneakers and carrying a black bag.

The woman and the child were hospitalized and are expected to survive.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

