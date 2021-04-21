Motorcyclist dead, moped operator wounded in NYC shooting

A 30-year-old man on a motorcycle was shot in the torso at the intersection of West 207th Street and 9th Avenue at around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday.
He was pronounced dead at St. Barnabas Hospital.
Another person, a 24-year-old man on a moped, was grazed in the head by the bullets. He is hospitalized in stable condition.
The shots were believed to have been fired from a passing car.
No arrests were immediately made and the shooting is under investigation.
MORE NEWS: 1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Stop & Shop supermarket in West Hempstead; suspect in custody
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip