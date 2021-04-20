1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Stop & Shop supermarket in West Hempstead

There has been an active shooter situation at the West Hempstead Stop & Shop. The #NassauCountyPD is canvassing the area & nearby schools have been notified to lock down & secure their buildings. The subject has not been apprehended yet & we ask that area residents remain indoors — NCPD (@NassauCountyPD) April 20, 2021

There was a report of shots fired at a grocery store in West Hempstead, Long Island.

WEST HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) -- Police are searching for a gunman who walked into a Stop & Shop in West Hempstead and opened fire, killing one and wounding two.The incident happened at the supermarket in the Cherry Valley shopping center at around 11 a.m.A 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.The other two gun-shot victims were transported to an area hospital where their conditions are unknown.During a briefing, Nassau County authorities said a person of interest has been identified as 30-year-old Gabriel Dewitt Wilson.A "small handgun" was used to shoot either a current or former coworkers in an upstairs managers office, police said.Wilson was an employee of Stop & Shop at one point, police say, but are not sure if he is still employed.Authorities released a description of the suspect as a 6'2" Black male, wearing a black baseball hat and black sweatshirt. He was last seen westbound on Hempstead Turnpike.The supermarket was evacuated."We don't know the reason for the shooting," Nassau Police commissioner Patrick Ryder said. "He did shoot one of the employees and killed him."Ryder added there were a couple hundred shoppers in the store at the time.The West Hempstead School District locked out schools in the area as police search for the suspect."We are presently in a lock out and we'll inform you when it is over," the school district said. "Please do not come to the buildings. Everyone is safe. Thank you."If anyone has any information regarding this incident or the person of interest to contact the Nassau County Police Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244- TIPS or call the Fifth Squad at 516-573-6552. If anyone sees the person of interest call 911 immediately. All callers will remain anonymous.----------