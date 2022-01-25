explosion

Boy, 11, suffers burns during bonfire explosion in South Jersey

"It was louder than fireworks or gunshots," said one Mount Laurel neighbor who heard the blast from his home.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Teen took action after child injured in bonfire explosion: Officials

MOUNT LAUREL, New Jersey -- An 11-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after suffering burn injuries during a bonfire in South Jersey.

It happened at a home on the 100 block of Ramblewood Parkway in Mount Laurel around 6 p.m. Monday.

Authorities say the child poured gasoline onto a burning bonfire in the backyard, which caused two explosions.

"It was louder than fireworks or gunshots," said one neighbor who heard the blast from his home.

EMBED More News Videos

An 11-year-old boy suffered burns during a South Jersey bonfire explosion on Jan. 24, 2022.



According to Mount Laurel Deputy Fire Chief Todd Evans, a teenager helped the young boy put the flames out before he was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in Philadelphia by medical helicopter.

"A lot of credit is given to a male teenager that was on scene who got the patient to go back outside to stop, drop and roll - and, ultimately, the stop, drop, and roll was what extinguished the fire," said Evans.

The boy's condition was listed as serious.

Officials want to remind residents to take proper safety precautions when starting a bonfire.



It's still unclear who was with the child when the explosion occurred.

No other injuries were reported.

ALSO READ | MTA officials address alarming rise in crime, promise more uniformed officers on platforms
EMBED More News Videos

Newly appointed Transit Chief Jason Wilcox says riders will see uniformed train patrols be on the platform and on the trains 24/7. Darla Miles has more.



----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jerseyexplosionfire
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EXPLOSION
NASA marks 36 years since Challenger explosion disaster Friday
Bronx residents pick up the pieces after fatal explosion on Fox Street
Transformer explodes near Queens subway tracks
Explosion and fire leave 6 injured, dozens homeless in Brooklyn
TOP STORIES
Fire raging at junkyard in NJ sends smoke into NYC
Several schools ditch masks after mandate overturned, appeal filed
Woman beaten, robbed in attempted rape in Queens
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
AccuWeather: Breezy breaks, milder
Critics to respond to Adams' 'Blueprint to End Gun Violence'
Omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccine starts clinical trials
Show More
COVID-19 vaccines do not affect fertility, study finds
US combat jet crashes in South China Sea exercise, 7 hurt
US orders 8,500 troops on heightened alert amid Russia concerns
COVID updates: Free rapid tests, face masks start to arrive from feds
Wounded NYPD officer fights for life; Accused gunman dies
More TOP STORIES News