MTA set to discuss alarming rise in crime, uptick in assaults

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The MTA is scheduled to hold one of its regular monthly meetings on Monday and crime will be one of the topics of discussion.According to the data that will be presented, there were 461 felony assaults in the subway system last year, the highest number since 1997.Monday's meeting comes as police look for the person behind yet another subway shove.Police say a man was pushed onto the tracks at the Fulton Street station Sunday morning.The victim is expected to be OK.Just last week Michelle Go, 40, was shoved into the path of an oncoming train at the Times Square Subway Station and died.----------