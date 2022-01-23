Man recovering after being shoved onto subway tracks inside Lower Manhattan station

Police said the 61-year-old man was standing on the platform for the A/C trains inside the Fulton Street subway station in Lower Manhattan just before 11:30 a.m. when he was pushed onto the tracks as a train was coming into the station.
It's not clear if he was struck by a train, but police said he did not make contact with the electrified third rail.
He was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.
The suspect fled the station and police are searching for him.
A/C/D/F trains in the area were heavily impacted.
The incident comes just over a week after 40-year-old Michelle Go died after she was pushed onto the subway tracks at a Times Square station.
The suspect in that case was arrested.
MORE | Times Square subway shove suspect ordered held without bail
