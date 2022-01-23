Man recovering after being shoved onto subway tracks inside Lower Manhattan station

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11487960" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The man accused of fatally pushing a woman in front of a subway train in Times Square was ordered held without bail.

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- A man suffered minor injuries after he was shoved onto the subway tracks in front of an oncoming train at a station in Manhattan Sunday.Police said the 61-year-old man was standing on the platform for the A/C trains inside the Fulton Street subway station in Lower Manhattan just before 11:30 a.m. when he was pushed onto the tracks as a train was coming into the station.It's not clear if he was struck by a train, but police said he did not make contact with the electrified third rail.He was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.The suspect fled the station and police are searching for him.A/C/D/F trains in the area were heavily impacted.The incident comes just over a week after 40-year-old Michelle Go died after she was pushed onto the subway tracks at a Times Square station.The suspect in that case was arrested.----------