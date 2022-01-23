Man recovering after being shoved onto subway tracks inside Lower Manhattan station

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News Weekend Update

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- A man suffered minor injuries after he was shoved onto the subway tracks in front of an oncoming train at a station in Manhattan Sunday.

Police said the 61-year-old man was standing on the platform for the A/C trains inside the Fulton Street subway station in Lower Manhattan just before 11:30 a.m. when he was pushed onto the tracks as a train was coming into the station.

It's not clear if he was struck by a train, but police said he did not make contact with the electrified third rail.

He was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

The suspect fled the station and police are searching for him.

A/C/D/F trains in the area were heavily impacted.

The incident comes just over a week after 40-year-old Michelle Go died after she was pushed onto the subway tracks at a Times Square station.

The suspect in that case was arrested.

MORE | Times Square subway shove suspect ordered held without bail
EMBED More News Videos

The man accused of fatally pushing a woman in front of a subway train in Times Square was ordered held without bail.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
manhattannew york citylower manhattanman injuredsubwaysubway crime
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Teen shot in back of head among 3 injured in Brooklyn shooting
AccuWeather: Partly sunny
5 tax changes that can boost your refund this year
Candlelight vigil held for NYPD officer killed in Harlem shooting
7th grader fentanyl overdose death sparks debate for Narcan in school
Rescuers use sausage dangling from drone to lure runaway dog to safety
After the omicron wave, what's next for the COVID pandemic?
Show More
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema formally censured by Arizona Democratic Party
Tax filing season starts Monday. What to expect for 2022
COVID Updates: FDA considers limiting monoclonal antibody treatments
Russia rejects UK claim of trying to replace Ukraine leader
Young officer slain in Harlem joined to help 'chaotic city'
More TOP STORIES News