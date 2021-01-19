Firefighters hurt, steakhouse destroyed in multi-alarm blaze in New Jersey

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9733925" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A naked man was electrocuted after a fight at a subway station in Harlem.

MOUNT OLIVE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A third alarm fire burned down a restaurant in Mount Olive, Morris County, injuring three firefighters.The blaze broke out inside the LongHorn Steakhouse on 50 International Drive South just after 12 a.m. Tuesday.Firefighters from the Flanders Fire Department, Budd Lake Fire Department and surrounding mutual-aid companies battled the flames all night.The fire was reportedly being fed by a natural gas main.Video from NewsCopter 7 just before dawn showed the restaurant was completely destroyed.Three firefighters were injured. All are expected to be okay.----------