Naked man electrocuted during fight on subway tracks

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A naked man was electrocuted after a fight at a subway station in Harlem.Police say the naked man pushed another man onto the tracks at 110 Street-Central Park North station around 4 p.m. Saturday.A Good Samaritan jumped down on the tracks to help the man who was pushed.The naked suspect then jumped on the tracks and began to fight with the Good Samaritan.The suspect was then shoved, touched the third rail and was electrocuted.The two other men are expected to be okay - one went to St. Luke's with minor injuries.----------