MTA bus driver facing charges following accident that killed pedestrian in Brooklyn

EMBED </>More Videos

An MTA bus driver has been charged after a fatal accident in Brooklyn.

Eyewitness News
BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (WABC) --
An MTA bus driver is facing charges following a fatal accident in Brooklyn.

62-year-old Audley Smith is accused of failing to yield to a pedestrian and to exercise due care.

Police say he was making a right hand turn onto Stillwell Avenue in Bensonhurt Wednesday night when his bus hit a pedestrian.

The victim, 81-year-old Yu Qing Chen, later died at the hospital.

Tony Utano, President of Transport Workers Union Local 100, released a statement:
"This is a terrible, tragic accident and our hearts go out to this poor woman and her family. Our operator is a veteran with an excellent record, and he is absolutely devastated. He was taken to the hospital for trauma. These are complex investigations with many factors to consider, including bus operator blind spots, and we are conducting our own investigation into what transpired."

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
accidentbus accidentpedestrian killedmtaBensonhurstBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Legendary actor Burt Reynolds dies at 82
Search warrant executed at GoFundMe couple's NJ home
Woman mauled to death by recently adopted pit bull
How Hurricane Florence may impact the coast this weekend
4 dead, including gunman, in Cincinnati bank shooting
Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan drowned after drinking
Twitter permanently bans Alex Jones, Infowars citing abuse
Fatal train strike prompts calls for increased safety
Show More
NJ university suspends all fraternities, sororities
Good Samaritan stops attempted rape in Brooklyn
Cynthia Nixon reflects on campaign ahead of NY primary
Man shot in head takes himself to hospital, later dies
Vanilla Ice aboard Dubai-to-JFK flight with sick passengers
More News