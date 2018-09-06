An MTA bus driver is facing charges following a fatal accident in Brooklyn.62-year-old Audley Smith is accused of failing to yield to a pedestrian and to exercise due care.Police say he was making a right hand turn onto Stillwell Avenue in Bensonhurt Wednesday night when his bus hit a pedestrian.The victim, 81-year-old Yu Qing Chen, later died at the hospital.Tony Utano, President of Transport Workers Union Local 100, released a statement:"This is a terrible, tragic accident and our hearts go out to this poor woman and her family. Our operator is a veteran with an excellent record, and he is absolutely devastated. He was taken to the hospital for trauma. These are complex investigations with many factors to consider, including bus operator blind spots, and we are conducting our own investigation into what transpired."----------