MTA releases maps, schedules for redesigned bus network in the Bronx

Thirteen bus routes have been changed and two new ones have been created, according to the agency.
Several other routes will increase their frequency during off-peak hours.
Some stops have also been consolidated.
The MTA is also enhancing the network connectivity to other bus routes and subway lines.
The changes will take effect on June 26.
Commuters can download the maps and schedules on MTA's website.
