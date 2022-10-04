MTA to add cameras to buses along with 9 routes; fines start at $50

The MTA expands a bus lane crackdown effort across the five boroughs.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The MTA is expanding a bus lane crackdown effort across the five boroughs.

In the coming weeks, 300 buses along 9 routes will be outfitted with cameras that snap pictures of drivers who break the law.

Drivers who violate bus lane rules could face fines between $50 to $250.

The cameras are part of the MTA's 'Automated Bus Lane Enforcement System.'

The devices will be installed by the end of this year.

