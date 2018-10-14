MTA employee charged with exposing himself to 2 teen girls in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn

EMBED </>More Videos

Marcus Solis reports on the search for a man who exposed himself to 2 teen girls in Brooklyn.

By Eyewitness News
BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police confirm that an MTA employee was arrested after he allegedly exposed himself to two young girls in two separate incidents in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn. The suspect's identity has yet to be released.

Police said the first incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday near Ridge Boulevard and Fort Hamilton Park when the suspect, driving a gray Toyota minivan, approached a 14-year-old girl walking with a friend. He asked her for directions, and during that interaction, he exposed himself.

The second incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Thursday on Colonial Road when the suspect, inside a parked dark SUV, asked an 11-year-old girl for directions to McDonald's. He then asked her to get inside his car, and as the victim got closer, she saw his exposed genitals.

Police suspect that the alleged predator may be a transit worker, as the victims described him wearing an MTA shirt and hat. The suspect is described as a white man with a mushroom-style haircut.

Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sex abuseBay RidgeBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Pickpocketers target NYC subway, bus riders
Health Alert: Traveler infected with measles visited NY, NJ
NYPD seeks persons-of-interest in 'Proud Boys' fight
Man accused of following, flashing woman on Long Island
Teen randomly punched in face while leaving Brooklyn deli
Schumer: Feds haven't done enough to investigate limo safety
Funeral held for 4 sisters killed in upstate limo crash
Man charged with fatal Orange County stabbing
Show More
1 dead, 2 missing after plane crashes in water off LI coast
Saudis reject threats as stocks plunge after Trump comments
Man slashed in face on Manhattan street
VIDEO: Uber driver tackled outside company headquarters
2-year-old mauled to death by family's dog
More News