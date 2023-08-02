General Superintendent of Transportation, Nicole Verganelis and bus operator, Richie LaBarbera were honored as MTA Heroes for their work teaching students with autism.

2 MTA Heroes honored for teaching vocational skills to students with autism

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- This week we have two MTA Heroes: General Superintendent of Transportation, Nicole Verganelis and bus operator, Richie LaBarbera.

Both work out of the Charleston Bus Depot on Staten Island and teach vocational skills at PS 37.

That includes students with autism.

Nicole is a mother of two. Both of her children are autistic and attend the school.

Every Tuesday, the students learn about cleaning and maintaining buses.

Richie even created a simulation that allows students to see what it's like to drive a bus.

