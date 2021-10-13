Traffic

MTA Heroes: Train dispatcher Dwayne Reid and Train Service Supervisor James Hartnett

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Eyewitness News is honoring MTA workers whose quick response in an unpredictable situation helped prevent overcrowding in the subway system.

Train dispatcher Dwayne Reid and Train Service Supervisor James Hartnett, along with Platform Controllers Matthew Konefal, Basil Joseph, Nicolette Fraser, and Joseph Sanchez are this week's MTA heroes.

The team jumped into action when the New York City Homecoming Concert was cut short by bad weather.

Thankfully, Dwayne and James responded quickly and intervened in the situation by alerting the Rail Control Center to divert express service and baseball specials to the local platforms to effectively relieve the overcrowding conditions.

They also coordinated immediately with the NYPD to manage a sudden crush of customers descending on the system.

Together, their actions ensured a safe conclusion to the event at Central Park.

