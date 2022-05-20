Society

MTA launches crackdown on fake, obstructed license plates at NYC bridges and tunnels

By
EMBED <>More Videos

MTA cracking down on fake, obstructed license plates at tolls

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- MTA and law enforcement agencies announced Friday that they are cracking down on motorists who use fake, obscured, or covered license plates to avoid paying tolls.

The collaborative effort aims to combat deliberate attempts to prevent tolling cameras from identifying license plates through increased enforcement and by sharing information and best practices to identify bad actors on the road.

The coordinated law enforcement effort aims to not only crack down on the evasion of tolls through forged or obstructed license plates, but to curtail motorists who use similar deceptive tactics to hide more serious crimes and to evade speed and red-light cameras across the region.

MTA Bridges and Tunnel officers and New York State Police officers pulled over more than 1,300 vehicles in 2021 for persistent non-payment of tolls.

Officers will take possession of the vehicle and take the driver to a safe location off the bridge or out of the tunnel, where arrangements can be made for alternative transportation.

Through this process, MTA Bridges and Tunnels has recovered 93% of all tolls owed by recidivist toll scofflaws whose New York registrations were suspended.

That equals $43 million since toll booths were decommissioned in 2017, and MTA is pursuing the remainder.

"People who evade paying tolls on MTA bridges and tunnels are ripping off millions of New Yorkers who play by the rules," MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said. "Toll-dodging drivers cost the MTA an estimated $50 million every year - funding that could be reinvested in modernizing the transit system and our shared infrastructure. We're working with city and state law enforcement agencies to crack down and make sure these selfish drivers pay."

Since the MTA converted to cashless tolling, more than 36,000 summonses have been issued for fake, covered, and obstructed license plates.

ALSO READ | Grand jury indicts man in Buffalo supermarket shooting
EMBED More News Videos

The white man accused of killing 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket appeared briefly in court Thursday after a grand jury indicted him on first-degree murder.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymtasuspended licenseez pass
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Tornado Watches in NJ ahead of potentially record setting heat
2 window washers rescued from scaffolding 42 stories up in Midtown
15-year-old arrested in stray bullet death of 11-year-old Kyahara Tay
United cancels couple's flight, charges $4K more for same seats
9-week-old cockapoo puppy stolen from pet shop in NJ
2 officers hurt when suspects' car crashes into NYPD cruiser
Possible monkeypox case linked to patient in NYC
Show More
Former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio to run for redrawn House seat
AccuWeather: Record high temperatures
General Lee Avenue in Brooklyn renamed for Black Vietnam War hero
Trump pays $110K fine, but must submit paperwork to end contempt
How much are your taxes? Check out our Long Island school tax database
More TOP STORIES News