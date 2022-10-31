MTA, NYPD step up enforcement on subways in effort to improve safety

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A new statistic shows that the MTA is finally making progress on improving underground safety, according to the chief of the MTA Police.

The MTA and NYPD are stepping up enforcement on the subways.

The chief of the MTA Police says their progress is a success so far.

"When you don't enforce the minor infractions like fair evasion, other things seem to spiral out of control," MTA Chief of Police John Mueller said. "The vast majority of the paying public is very frustrated with fair evasion too because they watch people choose not to pay the fair. We want to make sure the fair is fair for everybody."

