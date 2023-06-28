The MTA held auditions for authorized music underground Wednesday for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic caused them to be put on pause.

Musicians once again get the chance to perform in the subway as MTA holds first audition in 3 years

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The MTA held auditions for authorized music underground Wednesday for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic caused them to be put on pause.

Performers have been filling the subway system with music since 1985.

Forty-six performers auditioned Wednesday and about half will make it and join the roster of 350 MTA-sanctioned artists.

Some musicians flew in from as far away as Los Angeles to audition.

"Performing on the roster for Music Under New York is not about a stepping stone it is the gig and what a gig it is," MTA Arts and Design Director Sandra Bloodworth said.

----------

