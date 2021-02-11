2 MTA workers engaged after finding love on the 7 train

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10324304" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Michelle Charlesworth has more on the owner of a heroic German shepherd who was released from a New Jersey rehab facility Tuesday.

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- Two MTA workers found love in an unlikely place - working on the 7 train."You don't come into your job thinking you are going to meet the person you'll marry," Jessica Czyz said."I was confident doing the job but meeting her for the first time, my heart was beating out of my chest, I was a little nervous," train conductor Kalvin Welch said.Eight hours a day, Jessica can be found at the front of the train while Kalvin is a few cars behind her on the 7 train. She's a train operator and he's a conductor."Persistence, it was me just pushing the envelope until she said OK," Welch said.And they fell in love on the job."After awhile it was like forget it, we had feelings for each other, you make it work," Czyz said.The couple first met about five years ago. Jessica had just started, Kalvin had been on the job about a year. They quickly become friends and he loved her energy while she thought he was cute.After a couple of months they knew they wanted to take it to the next level."It was just the whole thing of working together making it a little complicated," Jessica said.But where there's a will, there's a way.They started dating and when they had a chance to choose their assignments, they chose each other, to work side by side.On Dec. 2, 2017, Kalvin popped the question and Jessica said yes."We're on the same brain wave here, things may get a little rough but knowing you have each other, that's all that matters," Kalvin said.With all of the COVID restrictions in place, they still have not picked a wedding date.For now, they say they're just rolling with it."I have complete trust in my partner, even the bad days aren't bad," Jessica said.They are truly partners in every sense of the word.----------