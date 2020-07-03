Cold case arrest: Bridgeport man charged in 1993 diner murder

BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut (WABC) -- Police in Connecticut have cracked a 27-year-old case and making an arrest in the murder of a janitor.

44-year-old Danarius Dukes is accused of murdering 77-year-old Theodore "Teddy" Edwards in the Duchess Diner in Bridgeport back in 1993.

Investigators believe Dukes hid in a bathroom with a gun, waiting to get the manager alone to rob the business.

But when he came out, only Edwards was there.

Edwards worked as a night custodian at the diner.

Police say Dukes shot Edwards twice, once in the head and once in the chest.

Edwards' body was discovered the next morning, on December 6, 1993, by a delivery man.

Dukes was arrested Thursday night and charged with murder and felony murder.

He is being held on $2 million bond.

----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
connecticutbridgeportarrestmurderhomicide investigationbridgeportcold case
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect arrested after 2-year-old boy slashed in face in NYC
NYC's outdoor dining shifts into high gear this weekend
Everything to know about Nathan's hot dog contest 2020
Six Flags Great Adventure reopening with safety measures
Where to find fireworks and 4th of July events and what got canceled
Where will Macy's 4th of July fireworks happen tonight?
Gruesome details show how soldier may have been killed
Show More
AccuWeather: Hot and humid Friday
Lunar eclipse to darken the moon on Fourth of July
Washington Redskins no more? NFL team reviewing name
Illegal fireworks lead to stabbings in Bronx: NYPD
Man who survived NYC building collapse grateful to be alive
More TOP STORIES News