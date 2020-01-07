Pets & Animals

Nassau County police rescue 2 deer stuck in fence in Muttontown

By Eyewitness News
MUTTONTOWN, Nassau County (WABC) -- Nassau County police provided first aid to two animals rescued in Muttontown.

They released photos of two deer that somehow became lodged in a fence.

It's not known how the deer got stuck, but fortunately, they were able to help them.

One of the officers used a car jack to loosen the gate and set the two deer free, unharmed.

