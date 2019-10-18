Police need help identifying mystery woman found dead in Hudson River

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Investigators in New Jersey are asking for the public's help to identify a woman's body found in the Hudson River.

The woman was found floating in the river on Oct. 1 near Hoboken.

She is described as approximately 35 to 55 years old, about 5 feet tall and weighing about 130 pounds. Officials say she had a distinctive marking on her back as well as a lengthy scar.

At the time she was found, she was wearing black pants, a black long-sleeved sweater and a light green shirt with a flowery pattern.

In addition to a composite sketch of the victim, police have released photographs of some of the unique jewelry she was wearing when she was found.

The woman's cause and manner of death remains under investigation.

"We are urging anyone with information that would assist us in identifying this woman to please come forward," said Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez. "Something that may seem insignificant to you, no matter how small of a detail, might prove to be significant in helping identify this woman and help lead us to her loved ones."

Anyone with information as to the identity of the woman in the composite sketch or with knowledge concerning a woman gone missing within the last two months is asked to contact the Prosecutor's Office at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip on the Prosecutor's Office official website.

