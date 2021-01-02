NASA crew perform reverse ball drop on New Year's

Video shows the New Year's celebration aboard the International Space Station.
The 'Expedition 64' crew took the opportunity to use the lack of gravity for a reversal in the annual ball drop tradition.
As a result, video shows a ball slowly float to the top of the station's ceiling.
The crew took New Year's Day as a rare vacation day in space.
The Nasa astronauts also got to celebrate the start of 2021 -- 16 times, since the space station orbits the earth every 90 minutes.
