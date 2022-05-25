Nassau County beefing up water patrols for Memorial Day weekend, warning against speeding, BWI

By Chantee Lans
EMBED <>More Videos

Nassau County beefing up water patrols for Memorial Day weekend

WANTAGH, Long Island (WABC) -- Nassau County is increasing waterway patrols ahead of the busy Memorial Day holiday weekend and urging boaters to refrain from drinking and driving.

Officers with the police Marine Bureau expect to have their hands full.

Bureau Supervisor Sgt. Timothy Cestaro said some of the busiest areas on Nassau's South Shore are Zach's Bay and Freeport., and police are adding patrols on both the North and South shores where crowded beach channels can be dangerous.

"We're in the state channel, and there's definitely high traffic in this area," he said. "Especially inexperienced in those tight channels, where people are driving the boats a little faster, that can create very dangerous situations here on the water."

RELATED | Coast Guard, NYPD, FDNY demonstrate proper boating safety ahead of holiday weekend
EMBED More News Videos

The Coast Guard, NYPD Harbor Unit and FDNY Marine Operations held an event Monday to talk boating safety for National Safe Boating Week. Kemberly Richardson has more for ABC7NY.


What police say they're looking for are erratic drivers who are going to fast and not staying within the buoys.

"There's a lot of water out here, but there also isn't when there's a lot of boats and people who try to rush to get places," Officer Brian Law said. "It's about speed, and it's about paying attention. Those are the two biggest things."

It's two tips Seaford father and son Bobby and Robert Karakasians are listening to before boarding their boat this weekend.

"We're just testing out our boat today, just making sure our boat is running properly," Robert Karakasians said. "We need them out there because of a lot of boaters, and they'll be out there drinking and stuff like that."

Police will also check for life jackets, making sure too many people aren't on a boat, and that jet skiers aren't too close to the boats.

RELATED | New Jersey launches inaugural 'Kicking Off Summer Lakes Tour'
EMBED More News Videos

New Jersey is known for its beaches, but officials launched their inaugural Kicking Off Summer Lakes Tour to show the Garden State has more to offer.


As officers watch the waters, police will also scan the roads.

Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly gave a stark warning about drunk driving, referencing the deadly New Hyde Park crash this week that left a grandmother and two relatives dead after a Sweet 16 party.

"Think before you drink," she said. "Think before you drive. You may save someone's life."

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wantaghnassau countyboating safetyboatingdrunk drivingmemorial day
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
TX school shooting leaves at least 19 children, 2 adults dead
Beto O'Rourke confronts Texas gov. at Uvalde shooting press conference
NYC mayor, chancellor call on parents to take role in school safety
Uvalde school shooting: What we know about 19 kids, 2 teachers killed
Texas school shooter bought 2 rifles within days of turning 18
'What are we doing?': Murphy plea highlights reaction to shooting
19 large dogs rescued from squalor conditions in abandoned NJ mansion
Show More
Ex-reality star Josh Duggar gets 12 years in child porn case
1 dead in Bronx Legionnaires outbreak, now 19 confirmed cases
AccuWeather: Clouds return
Jersey City police fatally shoot man after report of shots fired
In-person Fleet Week New York returns to the Big Apple
More TOP STORIES News