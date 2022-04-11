Society

Nassau County executive announces gas tax suspension proposal

By Eyewitness News
Nassau County announces gas suspension proposal

MINEOLA, Long Island (WABC) -- Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman announced a proposal Monday to suspend the county's gas tax.

Legislators are set to call for a special session to take an emergency vote on the matter.

Blakeman wants the suspension to take effect immediately.

The move comes after the state cut its gas tax by 16 cents.

The average for a gallon of gas in Nassau County is $4.09.

The state average is $4.22.

