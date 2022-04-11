Nassau County executive announces gas tax suspension proposal

Legislators are set to call for a special session to take an emergency vote on the matter.
Blakeman wants the suspension to take effect immediately.
The move comes after the state cut its gas tax by 16 cents.
The average for a gallon of gas in Nassau County is $4.09.
The state average is $4.22.
ALSO READ | Arrest made after Northwell Health employee shot, killed in parking garage
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube