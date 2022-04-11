Nassau County executive announces gas tax suspension proposal

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11728374" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An arrest was made after a Northwell Health employee was found dead in a parking garage on Long Island.

MINEOLA, Long Island (WABC) -- Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman announced a proposal Monday to suspend the county's gas tax.Legislators are set to call for a special session to take an emergency vote on the matter.Blakeman wants the suspension to take effect immediately.The move comes after the state cut its gas tax by 16 cents.The average for a gallon of gas in Nassau County is $4.09.The state average is $4.22.----------