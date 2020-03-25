Water main break disrupts service in Lynbrook

By Eyewitness News
LYNBROOK, Nassau County (WABC) -- Some people were without water after a water main break in Nassau County Wednesday morning.

It happened just after 1:30 a.m. on Putnam Avenue in Lynbrook.

Crews were on the scene trying to fix the break and restore water pressure in the area.

Drivers were asked to avoid Putnam Avenue near Broadway as the work got underway.

