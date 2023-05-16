Nassau County executive demands fix to voter mail check card error

Officials in Nassau County are demanding the county's Board of Education fix an error on voter mail check cards.

NASSAU COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- Officials in Nassau County are demanding the county's Board of Education fix an error on voter mail check cards.

The mailing was sent to 900,000 voters and advised every Republican, Conservative, Working Families Green Party and Independent voter that they were registered with the Democratic party.

Democrats were correctly notified about their enrollment.

"We believe that this is an error on the part of the mailing house that the Board of Elections used, we have been assured that they will get the correct voter card this time and that they will get an explanation as to how the error occurred," County Executive Bruce Blakeman said.

Blakeman also called for a review of the procedures that resulted in the error.

He said the legislature may also investigate the error.

ALSO READ | NYPD pulls off daring rescue after scare on Staten Island Ferry

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.