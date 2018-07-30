Nassau County is taking action to improve safety in public libraries.On Monday, county officials announced plans to implement a mobile application which can be used to alert law enforcement officials and first responders during an active shooter situation."Reducing law enforcement response time is critical when it comes to reducing the amount of deaths in an active shooter situation," said Nassau County Executive Laura Curran.The RAVE panic button will be installed on the cell phones of library staff at all 56 Nassau County Public Libraries.When activated, the panic button will alert 911 and first responders in case there is an active shooter, fire, or any medical emergency.Critical information about the library including entrances and floor plans is also pre-installed onto the app.The RAVE panic button has already been implemented in 75 percent of schools in Nassau County.The Nassau County Police Department hopes to have all libraries and schools using the app by the fall.Public libraries in Suffolk County have used the app for the past year.----------