Celebrate National Taco Day with these deals!

October 4 is National Taco Day, and some restaurants and stores are celebrating with some tasty deals.

Taco Bell is relaunching its taco subscription service for people who have the company's app.

For $10, the Taco Lover's Pass allows you to order 1 of 7 tacos each day for 30 days.

And Taco Bell delivery orders of $15 or more can score a free taco!

Rewards members of Moe's Southwest Grill can get $5 off any meal kit.

And 7-Eleven is offering 7REWARDS members 10 mini tacos for $2.

National Taco Day started back in 2009.