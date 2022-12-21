National Treasure franchise comes to Disney+ as limited series "Edge of History"

The treasure hunt has been updated to stream on Disney+ as a limited series called "National Treasure: Edge of History." Sandy Kenyon has more on the series.

The "National Treasure" movies together grossed almost a billion dollars between 2004 and 2007, and a third film was planned but never got made.

Now, the treasure hunt has been updated to stream on Disney+ as a limited series.

The original movie captivated a young boy of just 4-years-old, and Antonio Cipriano grew-up to star in the TV continuation called, "National Treasure: Edge of History."

"Because the show is a continuation of the movie," Cipriano told Eyewitness News Entertainment Reporter Sandy Kenyon. "You want to still bring that same aspect of what was so great about the movies you know, the heart, the humor."

The show was updated by the same husband and wife team, Cormac and Marianne Wibberley, who wrote the original movies.

It centers on a young woman Jess Valenzuela, and it follows her and her best friends who go this journey of finding the treasure with her.

Cipriano plays one of those friends.

"He's very funny," Cipriano said. "He's kinda like the cheerleader of the group vibes. I love it. it's kinda how I am in real life too. I'm just excited to be there."

The actor was a finalist at the 2017 Jimmy Awards featuring the best of the nation's high school stage performers.

A casting agent saw a video of his performance at the Jimmy and Cipriano was hired soon after for "Jagged Little Pill," the musical based around the music of Sheryl Crowe.

But, the show go shutdown by the pandemic like ever other show on Broadway.

"Before COVID I was kind of moving on a steady path," Cipriano said, "It was, I think, kind of a nice, humbling situation where I had to sit back and like really understand why I want to do this."

With new insight, Cipriano broke his TV job and intends to keep, "throwing myself at whatever opportunity comes my way and I'm just excited for what the future holds."

In the new series, he got to work with Catherine Zeta Jones, who plays a black market dealer in antiquities who tries to stop the young characters from finding the treasure.

Cipriano admitted to me he was a little star struck at first so he really appreciated how the veteran star put his and his co-stars at ease.

Episodes of "National Treasure: Edge of History" are streaming now on Disney+ with more to follow each Wednesday for a total of eight episodes.

Disney+ is owned by the same parent company as ABC 7.