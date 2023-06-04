It begins as a pow wow to celebrate Native American heritage and commemorate the Lenape people who first settled here.

Drums Along the Hudson Festival at Inwood Hill Park celebrates Native American culture

INWOOD, the Bronx (WABC) -- A celebration of Native American culture kicked off in Manhattan.

The Drums Along the Hudson Festival takes place in Inwood Hill Park.

It begins as a pow wow to celebrate Native American heritage and commemorate the Lenape people who first settled here.

The event is free to the public and features Native American crafts, storytelling, and food.

Our very own Sandra Bookman hosted the celebration.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.