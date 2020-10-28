NBA rookie Terence Davis arrested in NYC on assault charges

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Police in New York City have arrested NBA player Terence Davis on assault charges.
Police sources say the Toronto Raptors rookie assaulted a woman at a luxury high-rise in Midtown Manhattan.
The alleged attack happened Tuesday night.
Details surrounding the incident were not immediately clear.
Davis attended the University of Mississippi and joined the Raptors as a shooting guard before the start of last season.
In his first year with the NBA, the 23-year-old Davis was named to the league's All-Rookie Second Team.
