Man snatches woman's necklace off her neck in Fordham pawnshop

A man walked into Bronx Pawn Brokers on Kingsbridge Road in the Fordham section Wednesday at 2:25 p.m. and approached a 71-year-old woman.
He grabbed her by the neck and snatched her necklace.
The robber then ran out and drove off in a black SUV.
The woman suffered cuts to her neck but is expected to be OK.
The necklace was worth about $400.
So far, there are no arrests.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
TRENDING: Unique, long awaited Little Island park opens to public in NYC
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube