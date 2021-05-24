Man snatches woman's necklace off her neck in Fordham pawnshop

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Necklace snatched from woman inside Bronx pawnshop

FORDHAM, Bronx (WABC) -- New video shows a violent jewelry snatching in the Bronx.

A man walked into Bronx Pawn Brokers on Kingsbridge Road in the Fordham section Wednesday at 2:25 p.m. and approached a 71-year-old woman.

He grabbed her by the neck and snatched her necklace.

The robber then ran out and drove off in a black SUV.

The woman suffered cuts to her neck but is expected to be OK.

The necklace was worth about $400.

So far, there are no arrests.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

TRENDING: Unique, long awaited Little Island park opens to public in NYC
EMBED More News Videos

Derick Waller reports on the opening of Little Island Park!



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fordhambronxnew york citytheftrobberyjewelry theftsurveillance video
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Some sun, warmer
Man spends 2nd night in tree in Queens, still refusing to come down
Show More
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
More TOP STORIES News