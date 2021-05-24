Man snatches woman's necklace off her neck in Fordham pawnshop

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10671879" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Derick Waller reports on the opening of Little Island Park!

FORDHAM, Bronx (WABC) -- New video shows a violent jewelry snatching in the Bronx.A man walked into Bronx Pawn Brokers on Kingsbridge Road in the Fordham section Wednesday at 2:25 p.m. and approached a 71-year-old woman.He grabbed her by the neck and snatched her necklace.The robber then ran out and drove off in a black SUV.The woman suffered cuts to her neck but is expected to be OK.The necklace was worth about $400.So far, there are no arrests.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------