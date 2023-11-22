Neighborhood Eats: Thanksgiving pies at Bubby's in TriBeCa

TRIBECA, Manhattan (WABC) -- This week's Neighborhood Eats takes you to Bubby's.

On Thanksgiving Day, 33 years ago, it opened as a pop-up for pies, but from there it became a full-fledged restaurant and TriBeCa staple.

It's located at 120 Hudson Street.

"The finesse and the ability to make good pie crust has gotten better and the filling has not changed that much strangely," said Ron Silver, Bubby's.

They're famous for their apple pie, but also their sour cherry and other Thanksgiving favorites.

"Everything is homemade at Bubby's so it feels like sort of home cooking because it really is home cooking," Silver said.

It's a very busy time of year for the business.

"We're feeding 800 people in the restaurant," Silver said. "We have 800 people picking up their Thanksgiving dinner at Bubby's and we are making 500 pies for people's Thanksgiving dinners, just out of this little kitchen, it's wild."

He started working in restaurants at the age of 13, but he realized it's pies that he enjoyed making the most.

"I came to love pie more and more as I found people who had grown up with pie because I did not grow up with pie," Silver said. "So I started to, I came to understand the real art of it and it has been a real adventure and a pleasure it really is an all-American thing."

Bubby's pies ship nationwide and are available all year round. There's also a Bubby's at LaGuardia Airport in Terminal C, and six locations in Japan!

For more information, visit bubbys.com.

