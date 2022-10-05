Video captures bizarre subway attack involving group of women in neon-green bodysuits

TIMES SQUARE (WABC) -- A bizarre attack at the Times Square subway station was captured on camera over the weekend and police have very little to go on to identify the suspects.

That's because they were all wearing neon green bodysuits that covered their faces and any other distinguishable features.

Two 19-year-old women told police they got into a verbal dispute with a few of the women on a subway train which quickly escalated into a physical fight.

The suspects pushed and punched the victims and robbed them of their phones, credit cards, wallets, and other personal items, according to police.

The green bandits fled the train car once the doors opened at the next stop.

ALSO READ | Tourist slashed in face, robbed while celebrating 30th birthday in Times Square

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip