Tourist slashed in face, robbed while celebrating 30th birthday in Times Square

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A tourist celebrating his 30th birthday in New York City was slashed in the face and robbed over the weekend in Times Square.
Police say three people approached the 30-year-old man from Maryland outside of a CVS store at Broadway and 40th Street over the weekend and tried to sell him drugs.
When he refused, they smashed a glass bottle on his head, slashed him across his face, and robbed him of $140 in cash.
The suspects then fled the scene.
The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital where he received 16 stiches.
According to the tourist, he stepped out to grab a sandwich when he was attacked.
No one has been arrested so far.
ALSO READ | How Mayor Adams plans to deal with NYC mental health crisis
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts