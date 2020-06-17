3 dead, 8 injured when van on way to wedding crashes in Rockland County

By Eyewitness News
NEW CITY, Rockland County (WABC) -- A third person has now died after a tragic accident in Rockland County.

A van carrying two families crashed on the way to a wedding.

Officials now say a 20-year-old woman died Tuesday from her injuries.

The crash happened Monday afternoon in New City near New Hempstead Road and Conway Court.

The van veered off the road and hit a tree.

A 47-year-old man and his 22-year-old son-in-law were also killed, several other people were injured.

The Ramapo Police Crash Investigation Unit is working to determine what caused the driver to lose control.

