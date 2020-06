3 dead, 8 injured when van on way to wedding crashes in Rockland County

NEW CITY, Rockland County (WABC) -- A third person has now died after a tragic accident in Rockland County.A van carrying two families crashed on the way to a wedding.Officials now say a 20-year-old woman died Tuesday from her injuries.The crash happened Monday afternoon in New City near New Hempstead Road and Conway Court.The van veered off the road and hit a tree.A 47-year-old man and his 22-year-old son-in-law were also killed, several other people were injured.The Ramapo Police Crash Investigation Unit is working to determine what caused the driver to lose control.----------