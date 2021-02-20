New evidence in Malcolm X assassination points to possible conspiracy

By
WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Fifty-six years after the death of Malcolm X, lawyers revealed what they called new evidence of a conspiracy, perpetrated by the NYPD and the FBI to assassinate the Civil Rights activist in Harlem.

Ray Wood was an undercover police officer at the time - his family and their attorney now claim Wood wrote a letter on his deathbed confessing the NYPD and the FBI conspired to kill the Civil Rights activist.

Malcolm X was gunned down in February 1965 in Harlem during a speaking engagement. Wood's family says in the letter that Wood Wrote, he stated his responsibility was to ensure Malcolm X's security detail was arrested days before the assassination.

The letter further states this move would guarantee Malcolm X not having door security at the Audubon Ballroom where he was killed.

Today, Malcolm X's three daughters, along with Wood's family and high profile Civil Rights attorney Ben Crump, are asking for the murder investigation to be re-opened in light of the new evidence.

"So, what we're trying to do is talk about restorative justice is as lawyers -- try to pursue relentless justice," said Attorney Ray Hamlin On behalf of the legacy of Malcolm X, Dr, Betty Shabazz, on behalf of his family his lineage who is here."

The three Nation of Islam members were convicted in Malcolm X's murder. Last year the Manhattan DA began a review of those convictions after meeting with representatives of the Innocence Project.

Now, with the new evidence, the DA's office says 'the review of this matter is active and ongoing.'

The NYPD released a statement on Saturday saying,

Several months ago, the Manhattan District Attorney initiated a review of the investigation and prosecution that resulted in two convictions for the murder of Malcom X. The NYPD has provided all available records relevant to that case to the District Attorney. The Department remains committed to assist with that review in any way.

MORE NEWS: Video shows gas station holdup that ended in gunfire in Bronx
EMBED More News Videos

Police are searching for the suspects behind a robbery and shooting at a gas station in the Bronx.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
washington heightsnew york citymanhattanmurdernypdfbicivil rightsassassinationtrue crimeinvestigation
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Central Park ice rinks will close more than a month early
Giant debris falls off plane, lands in Colorado yard
Trump to speak at CPAC in 1st appearance since leaving office
Cuomo: Virus positivity rate in NY lowest since Thanksgiving
Entire Calif. school board resigns after hot mic comments
Inside 'The Historymakers' African American video oral history archive
NYC has fewer than 1,000 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine
Show More
Rally held in NYC after uptick of crimes against Asians
Senior housing residents say they haven't had heat all winter
Cuomo, Newsom see stars dimmed by virus woes
US deports former Nazi concentration camp guard to Germany
Suspect steals vehicle from parking garage, gets in multi-car crash
More TOP STORIES News