Here and Now for 10/29/2023: New Federal Theater and Hal Jackson's legacy

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this edition of Here and Now, New Federal Theatre's play "Telling Tales Out of School" by Wesley Brown tells the story of some of the leading female writers of the Harlem Renaissance.
A memorial service and a reunion 20 years in the making set the stage for some emotional revelations.
We are joined by the founder of NFT, Tony Award-winning producer-director Woodie King, Jr., and Audelco Award-winning actress Elizabeth Van Dyke.
Also on the show, the late Hal Jackson, host of WBLS radio's iconic "Sunday Classics" show, was the first African-American to be inducted into the NAB Broadcasting Hall of Fame.
His "Talented Teens International Organization" is now celebrating its 50th anniversary, honoring Jackson's legendary radio career and philanthropy.
Joining us are his widow, Debi Jackson, president of the Youth Development Foundation Inc., and Grammy Award-winning singer and producer Jeff Redd.
WATCH Here and Now on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.
WATCH: More Here and Now episodes
Here and Now with Sandra Bookman airs Sundays at 12:00 p.m. on Channel 7.
ABC 7 UNITE
See more stories at abc7NY.com/unite
SEND STORY IDEAS TO EYEWITNESS NEWS
Watch Here & Now
RESOURCES
We are also publishing resources in a range of areas, which will grow and can be found below:
Ways to Help
National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform
Voices of Community Activists & Leaders (VOCAL-NY)
Black LGBTQIA + Migrants Project
Teaching the Next Generation
Creating Space To Talk About Racism At Your School
Teaching for Black Lives - Rethinking Schools
Black-Owned Bookstores in New York and New Jersey
The Little Boho Bookshop (Bayonne)
Books
Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood by Trevor Noah
I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou
Raising White Kids: Bringing Up Children In A Racially Unjust America by Jennifer Harvey
So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo
The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness by Michelle Alexander
White Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism
Podcasts
Movies
American Son: Available on Netflix
If Beale Street Could Talk: Available on Hulu
Just Mercy: Available on Amazon Prime
Selma: Available on Amazon Prime
The Hate U Give: Available on Amazon Prime
When They See Us: Available on Netflix
Documentaries
13th: Available on Netflix
America Inside Out with Katie Couric: Available on National Geographic
Becoming: Available on Netflix
I am Not Your Negro: Available on YouTube