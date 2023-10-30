On this edition of Here and Now, New Federal Theatre's new play and Hal Jackson's legacy.

Here and Now for 10/29/2023: New Federal Theater and Hal Jackson's legacy

here & now

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this edition of Here and Now, New Federal Theatre's play "Telling Tales Out of School" by Wesley Brown tells the story of some of the leading female writers of the Harlem Renaissance.

A memorial service and a reunion 20 years in the making set the stage for some emotional revelations.

We are joined by the founder of NFT, Tony Award-winning producer-director Woodie King, Jr., and Audelco Award-winning actress Elizabeth Van Dyke.

Also on the show, the late Hal Jackson, host of WBLS radio's iconic "Sunday Classics" show, was the first African-American to be inducted into the NAB Broadcasting Hall of Fame.

His "Talented Teens International Organization" is now celebrating its 50th anniversary, honoring Jackson's legendary radio career and philanthropy.

Joining us are his widow, Debi Jackson, president of the Youth Development Foundation Inc., and Grammy Award-winning singer and producer Jeff Redd.

Here and Now with Sandra Bookman airs Sundays at 12:00 p.m. on Channel 7.

