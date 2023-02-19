4 injured when decorative helicopter falls from ceiling into swimming pool at American Dream Mall

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Four people were injured after an accident inside the American Dream Mall in New Jersey.

A large decorative helicopter fell from the ceiling into a swimming pool below while people were in the water. It happened just after 3 p.m. Sunday.

The mall says the injuries were minor, but one of the four people were taken to the hospital. The rest of the injured left on their own.

American Dream released a statement saying they will conduct an investigation to 'ensure the park meets all safety regulations as required.'

Police say the waterpark was evacuated after the incident.

